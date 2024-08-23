Vasavi Group: We have not encroached lakes across city

Hyderabad: Condemning allegations of encroaching lakes for their projects, city-based real estate company Vasavi Group on Thursday claimed it has not encroached nor its project is on Lake FTL. The group directors addressed a press conference to condemn the news report about the projects. Director Abhishek Chanda clarified on project Vasavi Sarovar located in Kukatpally, stating that as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) they had undertaken the beautification of two lakes, including Chinna Maisamma Lake, which is beside Vasavi Sarovar.

He said the lake beautification was officially entrusted to the company under the CSR mandate. ‘We are focused on developing the lake's environment and are not involved in any construction activities on the lake itself’, he claimed.

Chanda said that in Bachupally, they were constructing another prestigious residential project, Vasavi Urban. ‘As part of our CSR initiatives, we have undertaken the beautification of two lakes, including Komatikunta Lake. Work commenced only after receiving a NoC from the irrigation department and subsequent HMDA approval.

“Even when legal challenges arose, we successfully defended our project. We are focused on developing the lake's environment and are not involved in any construction activities on the lake itself. We assure that all our projects are executed with full legal compliance and transparency,” he asserted.

The director said without knowing facts, there was a campaign alleging that lakes were being encroached. “We have a land bank at about 10 places in the city. We don’t need to encroach on lakebed lands. In fact, we have given 2.5 acres as a gift to the government (as per document 2603),” he said.

The director informed that they had taken up all tests regarding groundwater in the locality and found the water to be good. Regarding allegations of assigned lands, he said the land was changed by the Revenue Authorities way back in the 1960s.