VHP warns TSPSC not to hurt sentiments of Hindus

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday warned that it would not tolerate if candidates appearing for the Group-4 exam are subject to removal of ‘mangalsutras during the exam and wanted the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) not to hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The state VHP team met TSPSC chairman and secretary and submitted a memorandum. The leaders said the officials who don’t even touch people of other religions were selective in their approach in treatment against Hindus. VHP leaders Pandarinath and P Balaswamy said there were many cases in which authorities have asked candidates to remove earrings, bangles, nose piercings, ‘mettelu’ and also ‘mangalsutras’. He said they were cautioning the TSPSC not to discriminate or the VHP would take up strong protest.

The VHP leaders said recently when the management of a degree college in Saidabad suggested that Muslim girls should remove their hijab in the exam hall, Home Minister Mohammad Ali responded and terrorised them. He said it was an evil practice to ask Hindu women to remove jewellery, including ‘mangalsutras’ and ‘mettalu’.

The leaders asked candidates to contact the VHP office if they find any discrimination at any exam centre. They warned of legal action against wrongdoers and won’t stop till they are suspended. They wanted the candidates to increase their awareness about the issue.

VHP leader Jagadishwar and Bajrang Dal leader Shiva Ramulu were present at the meeting.