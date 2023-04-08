Weaving new initiative to boost handlooms, handicrafts

Hyderabad: For empowering handicrafts and artisans, the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India will be unveiling IndiaHandmade.com, an online e-commerce portal for the upliftment of talented craftsmen of India.



This portal will help weavers and artisans to sell their products online, paving the way for their financial and social empowerment. The major aim of the portal is to improve the dwindling situation of native artisans and develop a handloom store virtually for the sale of handlooms and handicrafts.

Apart from two Telugu speaking states -- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana -- other states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and North Eastern states have been identified on a pilot basis for the scheme.

IndiaHandmade aims to enable sustainable livelihood for artisans by ensuring fair prices to them, thereby eliminating all the intermediaries. This would help them not only to showcase their amazing collections and beautiful craftsmanship but would also help them get good prices for their products.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr S Arun Kumar, Director, Weavers Service Centre, said, "This is a great opportunity for the weaving community in both Telugu speaking states. Unlike other e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, the weavers here need not pay any commission. It is completely hassle-free, he said.

Once the enrolment is made, their products will have the market access from every nook and corner of the globe. A special drive was launched from Thursday which will continue till April 15 to enrol the products from the weavers by the weaver's services centre itself. For this purpose, nearly 30 clusters have been identified by the Centre in Telangana and 38 clusters in Andhra Pradesh. Each cluster consists of nearly 10 villages

The quantity, quality and time-bound delivery of the product will be considered, added S Arun Kumar.



For the sale of the products internationally, the Handloom Export Promotion Council and within India, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, GoI assistance will be provided.

The products identified are Warangal durries, cotton, jute and wool, Pochampally, Ikkat, known for cotton, silk, and SICO (a silk and cotton blend) make up the fabric which include sarees, bedsheets, home decor items, Narayanpet sarees, Gadwal sarees, and Siddipet Gollabhamma sarees.