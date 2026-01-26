Weekend drunk driving drive nets 695 offenders

Hyderabad: The traffic police booked as many as 695 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol during a large-scale enforcement drive conducted in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

In the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits, the police caught 399 offenders during special drunk driving checks conducted on January 23 and 24. Of them, 321 were two-wheeler riders, 31 were three-wheeler drivers, and 47 were driving four-wheelers and other vehicles.

The police said 35 offenders recorded Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and above 300 mg/100 ml, indicating severe intoxication.

Meanwhile, in the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits, the police nabbed 296 offenders during checks carried out over the weekend. Among them were 231 two-wheeler riders, 17 three-wheeler drivers, 47 four-wheeler drivers, and one heavy vehicle driver.

The police also said that during the previous week, from January 19 to 24, a total of 215 drunken driving cases were disposed of by courts, in which 202 persons were fined, while five offenders were sentenced to imprisonment.