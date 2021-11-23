Welfare first leads to disaster: Jayaprakash Narayan

Hyderabad: "If we put welfare first at the cost of public order, justice and rule of law it is a disaster. It is ridiculous that's not what human society is about. We don't need a government for that; a charity will take care of it", Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, general secretary, Foundation for Democratic Reforms (FDR), observed here on Monday.

Delivering a talk on 'Role of State in Public Service Delivery' at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, he made it clear that, 'collecting taxes and distributing money is a third rate government act. These don't end poverty, don't promote equity nor enhance human dignity; only give votes to them; some temporary palliative of people'.

"The government that does not enforce the rule of law is perpetually exploiting poverty. A government that does not build infrastructure of quality and create basic amenities accessible to people is degrading society. Because they are forcing us to lead inhuman lives. We can't even drink a glass of water without contamination. It's a disgrace", he asserted. "A society without quality education and quality healthcare cannot prosper. It is good for both the individual and society. If you don't promote that opportunity to everybody society languishes", JP cautioned.

"How to reorient the whole power structure and notional power differently? There is a purpose to serve and they are failing in that purpose, Dr JP noted while expressing dismay. Earlier, Sridhar Pabbisetty, founding director, Kautilya School of Public Policy, welcomed. Prof. N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, felicitated Dr JP.