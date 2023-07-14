With UCC, BJP trying to vitiate atmosphere, divert attention: Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that by raising the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the BJP is trying to divert attention from the poverty, unemployment and Chinese transgressions.

The Hyderabad MP accused the BJP of seeking to vitiate the communal atmosphere of the country by raking up the UCC.

Addressing a press conference, he termed UCC a political exercise to create an unnecessary environment to divert attention from the real issues.

“Like clockwork, BJP raises the UCC. The goal is to vitiate the atmosphere and reap political dividends,” he said

Owaisi said that the present Law Commission seeking responses on the UCC comes as no surprise. He pointed out that the 22nd Law Commission did not give any proposal, but merely cited the 21st Law Commission’s work.

“This is not a coincidence that exactly after five years again the Law commission is undertaking this exercise. Like a clockwork, five or six months before the general elections BJP raises this issue,” he said.

“The aim is to vitiate the atmosphere and polarise the electorate so that they reap political gains in the coming 2024 elections,” the MP added.

Owaisi said AIMIM has sent its response to the Law Commission along with ex-Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda’s legal opinion on UCC.

Owaisi observed that the UCC would obliterate diverse customs. He said the tribals in different parts of the country were already opposing the UCC.

He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to Adilabad in Telangana and tell the Gond community about the implementation of the UCC.

He also dared the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to remove the uniform civil laws there. He challenged BJP to inform the tribals of the north eastern states of the UCC exercise.

Owaisi also hit out at Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over his remarks on the UCC.

“As a Governor, he should not be showering praises on a Government. He should resign as Governor and officially join BJP,” he said.

Khan had stated that the government will keep sensitivities of all in mind.