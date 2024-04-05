Live
Woman attacked with boulder after she resists sexual advancements
Highlights
A man idenfied as Vallepu Srinu after making friendship with the woman, offered her alcohol and later took her to an isolated place where he tried to rape her
Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man was arrested by the special operations team of Hyderabad police for allegedly murdering a woman with a boulder after she refused his sexual advances.
The accused has been identified as Vallepu Srinu.
According to the police a woman’s body was found at Aramghar under Mailardevpally police limits. Locals identified the victim as a ragpicker. Police investigations revealed that the victim was last seen with the accused, Vallepu.
Police said that the accused befriended the woman a few days ago, and on March 30, he made her consume alcohol. Once she was intoxicated, he took her to a secluded area and forced himself on the victim. When she resisted his sexual advancements, he killed her with a boulder.
