Woman living on collecting scraps, gangraped by two men

Hyderabad: In a barbaric incident, two men reportedly gangraped a woman who lives by collecting scraps of papers. The victim died due to heavy bleeding. Locals who noticed the body of the woman in the morning informed the police. When examining the CCTV footage, two youths were seen talking to the victim. After committing the atrocity, the police found that both of them fled towards Kukatpalli on a bike.

According to police details..

A dead body of a woman was found on Sunday morning at a commercial complex near Moosapet Y Junction. The police reached the spot on the information of the locals and inspected the incident site. Next to the dead body was a bag containing scraps of paper. It was found that the victim had been raped as the clothes on the dead body were unkempt and bleeding. When examining the footage of the CCTV cameras near the scene of the incident, two youths were seen talking to the victim around 4:30 am.

They then forcibly locked her in the alley next to Vishnupriya Lodge and after some time both the youths were recorded going towards Kukatpally on a bike, the police said. Kukatpally ACP K Srinivasa Rao and CI Krishnamohan said that fingerprint experts and Jagilala team members have collected many evidences. It is explained that special teams have taken up search operations to catch the accused.