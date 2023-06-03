World Bicycle Day-2023: Cycling groups raise pitch for public bicycle-sharing system

Hyderabad: Gradually, transistors, monochromatic television sets, and landline telephones are swiftly disappearing from Indian residences. However, despite this trend, bicycles remain a significant mode of transportation for many individuals, as health-conscious citizens are gradually embracing cycling. For the World Bicycle Day, numerous cycling communities and enthusiasts have proposed to the State government the implementation of comprehensive cycling infrastructure and the introduction of a public bicycle-sharing system. These initiatives aim to promote sustainable transportation and enhance first and last mile connectivity.



The cycling enthusiasts emphasised the importance of State government initiatives, suggesting the implementation of a public bicycle sharing system, similar to those adopted by several States in India. Under this system, bicycles would be conveniently stationed at metro stations and other designated areas, allowing people to easily access and utilise them.

This approach offers numerous advantages, including promoting good health, contributing to a cleaner environment with zero carbon emissions, and providing a cost-effective mode of transportation.

By embracing such initiatives, the State government can encourage sustainable mobility options while benefiting individuals, communities, and the overall well-being of the society.

Speaking to The Hans India, Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, said “The state government should prioritise the development of comprehensive cycling infrastructure and the introduction of a public bicycle sharing system at key locations, such as metro stations and bus stops, to enhance first and last mile connectivity within the city.

This initiative has already been successfully implemented in various States across India, including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. However, in our city, this concept is yet to be realised. By embracing such a progressive initiative, residents will have easy access to bicycles for their daily commute, promoting sustainable transportation options and facilitating convenient travel. Implementing this system will greatly benefit the community, fostering a culture of active and accessible mobility.”

Stretching on various modes of transport, he said, slowly people are adopting bicycles for daily commuting but still few are not because of lack of parking facilities in the city for this public bicycle sharing system is the best solution.

Ravinder Nandanoori, founder of Happy Hyderabad cycling group, said “To promote active mobility in the city, it is essential to establish a clear framework for distance-based transportation choices. For distances less than 1 km, individuals should prioritise walking as their primary mode of transportation. For distances less than 5 km, cycling should be encouraged as a convenient and eco-friendly option. Beyond 5 km, public transportation should be utilized to ensure efficient and sustainable travel.”