Wow!Recreating the magic of handloom with visionary zeal

Hyderabad: In a resounding ode to the rich heritage of handlooms, the women and men of Hyderabad are orchestrating a captivating rebranding and promotion of this timeless craft. Through their visionary thinking and innovative ideas, these dedicated individuals are breathing new life into traditional handloom practices, not only within the city but also across the entire State. This cultural revival stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to preserving and celebrating the intricate artistry of handwoven fabrics.





In the heart of Hyderabad, a quaint yet powerful movement has been quietly unfurling since 2017, championed by two visionary women, Sarvani and Laxmi Chandra. Their brainchild, Sukalpa The Eco Store, stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication to promoting handlooms and revolutionising the world of sustainable fashion.



Sukalpa’s journey is one of weaving narratives, not just fabrics. At its core, the store is a tribute to the age-old artistry of handspun and handwoven cotton materials, meticulously curated from various corners of India. Sarvani and Laxmi Chandra have embarked on a mission to provide a platform for these remarkable textiles, breathing life into traditions that have weathered the sands of time. But Sukalpa’s impact extends far beyond preserving craftsmanship; it represents a clarion call for conscious consumption. In a world grappling with the consequences of rampant consumerism, the store’s founders have chosen to champion biodegradable fashion with limited dress patterns to focus on zero waste tailoring. Speaking to The Hans India, Udaysri Datta says, “At the heart of our endeavor lies a profound purpose: to illuminate the virtues and share the bounties of handspun and handwoven cotton. Our mission resonates with the noble goal of breathing new life into our time-honored traditional weaves, preserving their essence for generations to come.”









Elephant in You founded by Alankrutha Chandra Tadepalli and Meher Gundavarum in 2020 is inspired by the lifestyle of an elephant who contributes as much she consumes without generating any additional waste. They are trying to build a similar lifestyle that minimises waste, not harm the eco systems, contribute to people as well as planet. They are completely natural and sourced ethically from textile makers that are working directly with weavers.

Meher Gundavarum says, “The journey of Alankrutha took a profound turn when her pursuit of fashion became entwined with her well-being. Struggling with severe skin-related ailments triggered by the synthetic dyes that adorned her dresses, she found herself at a crossroads that demanded change. It was a transformative moment that prompted her to seek an alternative path, one that led her towards the gentle embrace of natural dyes.

Across the ocean in the United States, Alankrutha faced the daunting reality of exorbitant costs associated with procuring garments adorned with natural dyes. Yet, undeterred by the challenges, her unwavering commitment to a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle propelled her forward. It was a journey imbued with a profound purpose – to not only heal her own skin but to extend that healing touch to others who grappled with similar afflictions.









In a tale of innovation and entrepreneurship, ‘The Jobless Street,’ a brainchild born from the minds of MBA classmates Saikiran Gaddam and Manisha Rao, has blossomed into a renowned handloom clothing brand within the city. Their journey, marked by a unique blend of passion and vision, has taken them from the classroom to the corridors of the fashion world.

On this year’s National Handloom Day, the resonance of ‘The Jobless Street’ reverberated even in the digital realm, as IT Minister KT Rama Rao himself shared a glimpse of the brand’s prowess. A striking black ikat shirt, a testament to their artistry, was bestowed upon the minister, underscoring the brand’s remarkable impact and recognition.

Manisha and Saikiran says, “In a conscious departure from the conventional, we at ‘The Jobless Street’ have forged a direct connection with the very essence of our craft – the weavers. With a resolute intention to sidestep intermediaries, we embark on a journey that celebrates authenticity, empowers artisans, and delivers quality like no other. Our commitment to fostering a symbiotic relationship with the weavers is evident in every thread of our endeavor. By sourcing our fabric directly from these skilled artisans, we transcend mere transactions to embrace a spirit of partnership. This not only ensures that the weavers receive their rightful dues but also infuses our creations with an intrinsic story, a narrative woven into each fiber.”

The vibrant strokes of Ikat, the timeless allure of Kalamkari, the earthy embrace of bamboo – each fabric we introduce is a testament to our unwavering dedication to craftsmanship. And as our journey unfolds, we eagerly anticipate the enchanting rendezvous with Gollabhamma, a fabric that promises to be the crowning jewel in our eclectic collection, they added.



