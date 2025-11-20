Writ in HC over graveyard in Bandham Cheruvu FTL

Hyderabad: A writ petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the construction of a graveyard in the full tank level (FTL) limits of Bandham Cheruvu in Khajipet Jagir, Warangal district.

The petition, filed by N Nagendar and 25 others, seeks judicial intervention against ‘illegal’ construction initiated by the Subedari Mahaprastanam and its general secretary adjacent to Revenue Colony, Widows Colony and Pragathi Nagar Colony in Hanumakonda. The petitioners contend that the construction is taking place without permission from a competent authority.

Despite repeated representations to the district and revenue authorities, no action has reportedly been taken, prompting the residents to approach the court. The plea also challenges government orders allotting about three acres in the FTL area for the graveyard under proceedings RC no B/2032/1990 dated December 5, later modified by the joint collector in RC No.E4/5349/2003 dated March 26.

The petitioners argue that the land allotment violates the environmental regulations and judicial rulings aimed at protecting water bodies and preventing encroachments. They urged the court to declare the allotment illegal, arbitrary and contrary to law, and to order demolition of structures raised in the lake’s buffer zone.

The case was heard by Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar on Wednesday, when the standing counsel for the Warangal Municipality sought additional time to file a counter on behalf of the commissioner. Similarly, the assistant government pleader (irrigation and command area development) requested time to produce an official map of Bandham Cheruvu, indicating the location of the graveyard site. Granting both requests, the court adjourned the case for further hearing.