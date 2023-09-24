Young girl from The Hyderabad Public School gets appreciated by PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of Akarshana Satish, a 7th grade student from Hyderabad Public School Begumpet in the Mann ki Baat program.

Akarshana who has established seven libraries on her own began gathering books from neighbours, classmates and members of her families.

She was able to collect 5800 old books which she has utilized to establish for 7 libraries in Hyderabad. Praising the unique initiative by Akarshana, PM Modi said that young Akarshana's work to shape children's future is an inspiration for many.

