Just In
YS Sharmila meets Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
Says that the countdown for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has begun in Telangana
Hyderabad: Key changes are going to take place in Telangana politics. YSRTP president Sharmila is going to join the Congress party, the reports that has been going on for some time now has become a reality. Sharmila met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.
Later, Sharmila told the media that she had a meeting with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. She said that constructive discussions were held between them. She said that YSR child will always work for the betterment of Telangana people. She said that countdown for Chief Minister KCR’s fall has begun.
She said that she is going back to Hyderabad on Thursday from Delhi. She did not respond to other questions from the media.
In the background of the latest developments, it can be said that Sharmila's entry into the Congress is only a formality. What responsibility will she be given in Telangana? Where does she compete from? Things have become interesting now.