Just In
Agniveer selections begin in Khammam
The seven-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally (2023–24) got under way Sardar Patel Stadium here on Friday
Khammam : The seven-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally (2023–24) got under way Sardar Patel Stadium here on Friday. At the stadium, the 7,397 candidates who had been chosen after taking the online test will go through physical and medical examinations. For the first time in the State, an Agniveer recruitment rally was organised in Suryapet, and it was held in the Khammam district for the second time.
District Collector VP Gautham and Colonel Keats K Das, Director of Recruiting for the Army Recruiting Office, went to the stadium to observe the physical testing procedure. The Collector stated that the relevant departments had made all required preparations for the recruitment rally.
Special buses have been arranged for the candidates coming from other districts. Sign boards have been set up to guide the candidates to reach the stadium from the local TSRTC bus stand and railway station.
Free food was also arranged for the candidates from outside Khammam. In view of the recruitment rally entry for walkers, sportspersons and others into the stadium was barred from Friday to September 7, the Collector said while appealing to them to cooperate with the district administration.