Bhongir: Take Narendra Modi government’s schemes to every house, says Guduru Narayana Reddy

Bhongir : BJP candidate from Bhongir Assembly Constituency Guduru Narayana Reddy said that the party workers should visit every house and explain the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

BJP Assembly Convener Chikka Krishna presided over a booth level meeting of Bhongir constituency. Former Andhra Pradesh BJP president & Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district election incharge Somu Veerraju, Old Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal district Parliament incharge Madhukar, district party President PV Shyam Sundar also participated.

Narayana Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao siphoned off crores of funds in the name of water supply. Youth were not given jobs but KCR’s entire family were enjoying posts in the government. The Union government has a stake in every scheme launched in the State, he said that Dalit Bandhu scheme was misused by the BRS MLAs.

Narayana Reddy expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the party for giving him the opportunity to be the MLA candidate of Bhongir and every BJP leader and workers should work together for his victory.

State executive members Potam Shetty Ravinder, Pasam Bhaskar, Karnati Dhanunjay, CN Reddy, National Dalit Morcha leaders Vemula Ashok, Kisan Morcha State General Secretary Padmati Jagan Mohan Reddy, State leaders Ele Chandra Shekhar, Bhuvanagiri. Parliament incharge Bandarapu Lingaswamy, Assembly convenor Chikka Krishna Garu, BYM leaders Patnam Kapil, presidents of various mandals Jangareddy and others attended the meeting.