Centre sanctions Rs 124 cr for national highway in Khammam

Khammam: BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday informed that the Union government has sanctioned Rs 124 .80 crore for the development of Khammam-Kuravi National Highway (YNH 365A).

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said that he had met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari number of times regarding the development National Highways 365A.

The government responded and sanctioned funds for the development of the Khammam - Kuravi National Highway.

He said the government approved widening of the road into four lanes, dividers and central lighting in many places on this national highway.

He said that the Centre has given the green signal for the expansion of the road from Pedda Thanda Junction to Pallegudem on the Khammam-Kuravi National Highway.

For the development works of the first package, the Central government has allocated funds. He said that orders have been issued giving administrative sanction for 57.52 crore.

The MP informed that that the Centre has also given the green signal to the works proposed in two other places related to the same national highway and given orders for administrative sanction.

The MP revealed that in the second package regarding this national highway, the road from Venkatagiri Crossroad to Kodada Crossroad, from Edulapuram Junction to Pedda Tanda Junction has been widened into a four-lane road, and permission to install dividers and central lighting has been issued, granting funds of Rs.67.28 crore.