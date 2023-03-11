  • Menu
Collector inspects Kanti Velugu camp

Collector inspects Kanti Velugu camp
District Collector VP Gautham inspecting the equipment at an eye testing camp conducted in Wyra on Friday


Highlights

District Collector VP Gautham on Friday inspected the eye testing camp conducted under the second phase Kanti Velugu programme here at Wyra in the district on Friday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Friday inspected the eye testing camp conducted under the second phase Kanti Velugu programme here at Wyra in the district on Friday. He visited Rajiv Vidhyamechine Centre and interacted with people. He examined the spectacles and prescription sheets and machin. He informed that the government is giving spectacles to everyone if required after the eye test. Collector appealed to the people to utilise the programme. DM&HO Dr Malathi, Doctors Sridhar, Uday Laxmi and health staff participated in the programme.

