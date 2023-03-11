Collector inspects Kanti Velugu camp

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Friday inspected the eye testing camp conducted under the second phase Kanti Velugu programme here at Wyra in the district on Friday. He visited Rajiv Vidhyamechine Centre and interacted with people. He examined the spectacles and prescription sheets and machin. He informed that the government is giving spectacles to everyone if required after the eye test. Collector appealed to the people to utilise the programme. DM&HO Dr Malathi, Doctors Sridhar, Uday Laxmi and health staff participated in the programme.