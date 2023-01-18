Delicious lunch awaits 'desh ka netas'

Hyderabad: The national leaders who would be participating in the BRS meeting at Khammam on Wednesday would get an opportunity to taste about 30 mouth-watering 'Telangana Ruchulu' (dishes) soon after the inauguration of the integrated District Collectorate Complex.

The lavish menu includes mutton biryani, Telangana mutton and head curry, fish gravy, prawns and liver curry and the vegetarian dishes - gongura pappu, pacchi pulusu and masala vankaya. Telangana snacks will also be served to the VIP visitors.

Talakaya kura (goat head curry) is a popular meat dish in Telangana. Expert chefs from Hyderabad and other parts of the state will be preparing the special dishes.

KCR will also felicitate the guests with the mementos consisting of 'veena' made by the silver filigree artistes from Karimnagar who are famous for making such articles. The silver veenas, sources said, cost about Rs 1 lakh each.