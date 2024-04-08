DK Aruna demands Congress to fulfill promises

Mahabubnagar BJP MP candidate DK Aruna flayed the Congress party for its false guarantees and demanded that first the Congress must fulfill its poll promises of implementing the 6 guarantees in Telangana and only then it should ask for votes in the Parliament elections.



“We will not leave the Congress leaders until they fulfill the promises made in the recently concluded assembly elections. Not a single promise has been implemented in the state even though more than 4 months have gone passed after getting into power. Now once again they are coming for the Lok Sabha elections and trying to fool the people with some more guarantees at the central level. The people will not belive the congress party as it has always deceived the people and their aspirations,” said DK Aruna while speaking at the meeting of booth level workers in Makthal on Sunday.

DK Aruna criticized the Congress party’s manifesto released recently by its central leaders at a public meeting. She urged all party workers to unite and support her candidacy, emphasising the need to work together for victory. Aruna also provided guidance on campaign strategies for activists at the booth level.

Aruna criticised the Congress’ manifesto and highlighted discrepancies in it. She challenged CM Revanth Reddy that if he is really sincere on the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigaiton project, first let him come with all clearances and DPR for the project and she will ensure the project gets the National status.