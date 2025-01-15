Fire Breaks Out at Cotton Market in Khammam

Live
Khammam: A major fire broke out at the cotton market in Khammam, causing panic among traders and workers. Several cotton bales were engulfed in flames, leading to significant losses.
The fire was reported in the early hours, and thick smoke covered the area, alarming locals and market officials. Firefighters rushed to the scene and are currently working to control the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, and efforts are underway to assess the extent of damage. No casualties have been reported so far.
