  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Fire Breaks Out at Cotton Market in Khammam

Fire Breaks Out at Cotton Market in Khammam
x
Highlights

A major fire broke out at the cotton market in Khammam, causing panic among traders and workers. Several cotton bales were engulfed in flames, leading to significant losses.

Khammam: A major fire broke out at the cotton market in Khammam, causing panic among traders and workers. Several cotton bales were engulfed in flames, leading to significant losses.

The fire was reported in the early hours, and thick smoke covered the area, alarming locals and market officials. Firefighters rushed to the scene and are currently working to control the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, and efforts are underway to assess the extent of damage. No casualties have been reported so far.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick