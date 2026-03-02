Focus on preventive policing, says DGP during Khammam visit

Khammam: Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Sunday stressed the need for strengthening preventive policing with a special focus on cybercrime, road accidents, drug trafficking and illegal sand transportation.

During his visit to Khammam district, the DGP reviewed law and order, crime trends and ongoing investigations at a meeting with senior police officials at the Police Training Centre. Earlier, he received a ceremonial guard of honour at the Police Headquarters. He later inaugurated a newly constructed Police Sports Complex and modern police residential quarters along with Multi-Zone IGP Chandrasekhar Reddy. The sports complex, equipped with facilities such as tennis, pickleball and shuttle courts, has been developed as part of police welfare initiatives to promote fitness and nurture sporting talent among police personnel and their children. “The newly built residential quarters aim to provide improved housing facilities for police families and enhance overall morale and efficiency of the force,” officials said



