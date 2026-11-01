Grain diversion scandal unravelled in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: As soaring fine rice prices strain household budgets, a major grain diversion scandal has unravelledat a local rice mill in Wanaparthy, where state Vigilance officials discovered that more than 14,000 bags of government-allocated paddyare missing; the value of which is estimated to be overRs 1.5 crore.

What local officials initially reported as a minor shortfall of 678 bags, has escalatedfollowing a six-hour Task Force raid at Gopalpet’s Lakshmi Narasimha Rice Millin Buddharam village of Gopalpetmandal. Locals allege that the stark jump in missing bags implicates the local monitoring mechanism.

The inspections were conducted under the supervision of Task Force Enforcement DSP Venkatesh. Officials reportedly carried out checks in the presence of mill owner Maram Madhukar.

A few days earlier, on Wednesday, Civil Supplies DSO Anjaneyulu and DT Prasad had inspected the same rice mill. The government had allocated paddy to Lakshmi Narasimha Rice Mill for the 2025–26 Rabi and Kharif seasons.Following the inspection, the Civil Supplies officials identified a shortage of 678 bags and uploaded the details to the department’s official application, DSO Anjaneyulu said, adding that the possibility of further discrepancies arising during the subsequent two days could not be ruled out.

However, during the subsequent raid conducted by the Enforcement Task Force Vigilance team under DSP Venkatesh, officials reportedly found a discrepancy involving approximately 14,900 bags of paddy.

Speaking about the findings, the Enforcement DSP stated that the Civil Supplies officials in the district had not conducted the physical verification properly, which had come to their notice.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the functioning of rice millers and the effectiveness of the monitoring system.Following the inspections, a panchanama (official documentation of the findings) was reportedly conducted under the supervision of GPOs Aruna and Rajitha and VRA Gopi from the Gopalpet Tahsildar’s office. The Vigilance team that arrived from Hyderabad included Enforcement Task Force DSP Venkatesham, RSI Jagadish, Head

Constable Venkatesh and Constable Sai Kumar.