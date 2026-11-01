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BRS leaders urged to intensify voter registration
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Gadwal: Former Sports Authority Chairman and in-charge of the Graduates’ MLC elections, Dr Anjaneyulu Goud, called upon BRS party leaders and workers to ensure that eligible graduates register for the Mahabubnagar–Hyderabad–Rangareddy Graduates’ MLC elections.
Addressing a party meeting of KT Doddi and Dharurmandals on Saturday, along with BRS Gadwal constituency in-charge BasuHanumanthu Naidu, he explained the importance of graduate voter registration and urged party cadres to reach out to every eligible graduate. Dr Goud said that free voter registration centres had been established at various mandal headquarters across the constituency to facilitate graduate voter enrolment.
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