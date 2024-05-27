Khammam admin all geared up for bypoll

Khammam: The district administration is fully prepared to hold votes on Monday after the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency MLC bye-election campaign concluded on Saturday. The plans created at the distribution center at SR and BGNR College, where a makeshift strong room was also built up on Sunday for the bye-election, were examined by District Collector VP Gautham.

In the district, 83, 879 graduates have registered to vote. In the district, 118 polling places have been set up for voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Due to the fact that ballots will be cast by paper, 129 ballot boxes, plus a reserve, have been set up for voting. Tahsildars were designated as sector officers and 15 sectors were established.

Voter boxes were transported by 30 buses equipped with GPS monitoring equipment and 15 cars designated for sector authorities. Voter boxes would be sent to the Nalgonda strong room following polling, and the ballots would be counted there on June 5, according to Gautham.

The Collector said that on Sunday, walkers and athletes were prohibited from entering SR and BGNR College due to prohibitory orders under Section 144, Cr. PC, which were in effect in the district from 4 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sunil Dutt, the Commissioner of Police, announced that alcohol sales would cease from 4 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Monday.

52 candidates were running in the MLC by-election. Teenmar Mallanna of the Congress and G Premender Reddy of the BJP are competing against BRS’ candidate A Rakesh Reddy. In addition to 38 independents, there were 11 candidates from registered parties running for office.