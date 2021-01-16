Khammam: Collector RV Karnan inspects Covid vaccine storeroom

Khammam: Setup Covid-19 vaccination administering programme in the district, District Collector RV Karnan directed the medical and health department officials.

Along with ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj and District Medical and Health Officer Dr Malathi, he inspected vaccine storeroom and arrangements for the programme at the main hospital here on Friday.

Collector Karnan informed that vaccine will be given 12,800 front line warriors at six centres in the first phase and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will inaugurate the programme. The six centres will be set up at district main hospital, Venkateswara Nagar, Mustafa Nagar PHC, Bonakal Primary Health Centre, Sathuaplly and Madhira community hospital.

The Collector asked the people not to believe rumours on the Covid vaccine. 153 Covid vaccine vials have already reached Khammam district, which will be administered to 1,530 persons.

Meanwhile, Bhadradri District Collector Dr MV Reddy also directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements for the vaccination programme, which would be conducted at four centres. Vaccine will be given to 120 health workers in the first phase. There are 13,054 recognised front warriors in the district, he informed.