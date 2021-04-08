Khammam: Don't delay development works, Minister Ajay Kumar warns officials

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has warned the officials concerned not to delay execution of various development works in Khammam city.

The Minister along with District Collector RV Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi toured the city on a bike and inspected the ongoing development works on Wednesday. Ajay Kumar visited ZP Centre, Church Compound, Bonakal crossroad, Kalvoddu, Jubileepura, Gattaiah Centre and other areas and reviewed the progress of the works of side drains, road widening, sanitation, Mission Bhagiratha pipeline works and others.

Minister Ajay told the officials to speed up the works ensuring quality and warned that delaying the works will not be tolerated. He also told them to take steps to ensure that disruption to vehicular traffic and public transport would not be caused because of the works.

Speaking to the media, Ajay Kumar said Khammam city has been witnessing rapid progress in the past five years. Internal road works have been taken up with Rs 30 crore from Special Development Funds, allotted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. With the Rs 150 crore of budgetary allocation made to Khammam Municipal Corporation, works like CC drains and roads would be laid in all municipal divisions in the city besides taking up other development works, he said.

Later, Minister Ajay made a surprise inspection of the works of a check dam being constructed with an expenditure of Rs 7.45 crore across Munneru stream at Prakash Nagar in the city.

'After the completion of the check dam, Munneru water could be stored in summer season to address drinking water needs of the city residents. Construction process has to be expedited to complete works as per schedule,' he added.