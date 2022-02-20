Khammam: Faecal sludge treatment plant gets ready for operation

Khammam: The people of Khammam town conveyed special thanks to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for setting up Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) at Danaaigudem dumping yard on the outskirts of the town.

It is the first plant established in the town of more use to people and will improve sanitation condition in the town.

The FSTP is built at an estimated cost of Rs 5.48 crore following the initiative taken by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to ensure scientific treatment of faecal sludge and to reduce pollution level in land, water bodies and rivers.

Minister of Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao took special interest and sanctioned the FSTP. The plant will be inaugurated by him in couple of days, informed Minister Ajay Kumar.

The human waste collected from septic tanks from households in the city would be treated by a mechanisation process in an anaerobic salinisation reactor at the FSTP. The effluent and water are separated.

The water is treated with phosphorus and sulfur in a polishing pond and converted into purified water. After 18 days, the human waste turns into manure. The water and the manure would be used for feeding Haritha Haram plants by Khammam Municipal Corporation, informed officials.

The State government has been working hard for the development of towns and villages by giving high priority to cleanliness. Better sanitation is paramount for public health and the environment should not be polluted in the process of cleaning up waste, said Ajay Kumar.

Telangana is the first State to recognise the need for safe sanitation solutions through faecal sludge and septic management, he added.



He said the model would ensure quality operations and maintenance. Priority is being given to towns and municipalities that do not have a comprehensive underground drainage system. The NITI Aayog has also recommended the Telangana model to other States, added Ajay Kumar.