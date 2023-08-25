Live
Khammam: MLA Podem Veeraiah, Government Whip in verbal spat
Khammam : A heated argument was witnessed between Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao and Bhadrachalam Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah at a programme held at the RDO office in Bhadrachalam on Thursday. BC Bandhu distribution was being carried out at the RDO office. Government whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and Local MLA Podem Veeraiah attended it.
Podem complained that the beneficiaries of BC Bandhu were selected without his knowledge, though it was the MLA who was involved in the selection of beneficiaries in other Assembly Constituencies. BRS Pinapaka MLA and Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao objected to this and faulted the MLA’s comments against the government.
