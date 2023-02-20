  • Menu
Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar takes part in Shivaratri fete

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar participating the 'Pallaki Seva' programme at Kotapadu village temple on Sunday
Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar participating the ‘Pallaki Seva’ programme at Kotapadu village temple on Sunday

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar participated in Shivarathri celebrations at Kotapadu village in Raghunathapalam mandal in the district on Sunday.

He visited the Shiva temple in the village and participated in the celebrations. He performed abhishekam to the deity and offered pujas. Later, he participated in the 'Pallaki Seva' programme.

Earlier, the minister participated in Sant Sevalal Maharaj's 284th birth anniversary in the 4th division in the city. He praised Sevalal's services to the society.

