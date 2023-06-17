Khammam saw unprecedented growth in BRS rule: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: The Khammam city that lacked basic facilities in the past has emerged as a role model in entire State, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Friday.

Puvvada inaugurated a 10 lakh liter capacity tank constructed at a cost of Rs1.80 crore in 20th division Rama Chandraya Nagar. Similar tanks were also constructed in 5 divisions in the city at a cost of Rs.10.23 crore as part of the permanent solution of drinking water problem in Khammam city.

The Minister launched 9 lakh liter capacity tank constructed at Rs.1.65 crore in Office Road under 23rd Division and, 23 lakh liter capacity (Bahubali) tank constructed at Rs3.48 crore in 32nd Division Guttala Bazar and 53rd Division NSP.

The Minister inaugurated the 10 lakh liter capacity tank built at a cost of Rs.1.80 crore and the overhead tank of 8 lakh liters capacity built at the cost of Rs.1.50 crore at the 43rd Division JP Center along with city Mayor Punukollu Neeraja and district Collector VP Gautam.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that in the past eight years, the State government released crores of rupees for the development of Khammam city.

The Minister said that the development that did not happen in 75 years was possible in just seven years. He said that when he assumed responsibility as the legislator of Khammam constituency, the city lacked development. There were no proper roads, no drinking water, drinking water was supplied by tankers, narrow lanes, and it was smelly with garbage scattered on the roads.

But now, the people have no issues of drinking water in the city. He said, the Khammam city has stood as a role model in the State in development of all aspects.“We are proud that we work under the leadership of CM KCR and Minister KTR” he added.

He said that the Telangana government has given funds of around Rs 2,000 for Khammam’s public needs and development. Parks, open gyms, public toilets, veg and non-veg markets in all parts of the city, Rythu Bazars in all parts, walkways, central lighting system, Vaikunthadams, Telangana sports grounds, footpaths, new drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha are made available. The Minister said that many development works like overhead tanks, intersections at all junctions are being done to provide better facilities to the people.

He explained that even if small problems arise anywhere within the municipal corporation, they are immediately responded to and resolved.

Police Commissioner Vishnu S. Warrier, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Suda Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and others participated in the programme.