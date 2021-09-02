Khammam: TRS flag festival held in a grand way

Khammam: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) district office in-charge RJC Krishna and other leaders and workers on Thursday celebrated the flag festival in Khammam. After hoisting the party flag, Krishna said that he was happy that government was implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme in Chintakeni mandal and elsewhere in the district.

He said under the watch of Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, the district was progressing at a rapid pace. The TRS government was spending crores for the development and beautification of Khammam, he pointed out.

The TRS leader called upon the party workers to promote government welfare schemes among people.

Stambhadri Urban Development Agency (SUDA) chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, and agricultural marketing committee chairman Doule Laxmi Prasanna, who spoke on the occasion, lauded the TRS for implementing several schemes across the State. They added that Rythu Bandhu scheme transformed the lives of farmers.

The pink party leaders and workers conducted several programmes in all the constituencies in district. MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Mecha Nageswara Rao participated as the chief guests at the flag hoisting programmes.