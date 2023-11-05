Kothagudem: MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra lauds KCR’s services for tribals

Kothagudem : In an expression of appreciation, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra expressed his appreciation for the services provided by Chief Minister KCR in the development of tribal communities. He lauded these efforts during his inspection of the arrangements for the upcoming ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ which is set to be conducted by the CM in Kothagudem on Sunday.

During his visit on Saturday, the MP also attended the ‘Banjara People’s Athmeeya Sammelanam’ in Palvoncha, where he delivered an address to the attendees. He highlighted the fact that under CM KCR’s rule, all tandas (tribal settlements) have been transformed into panchayats, emphasising the remarkable progress achieved during the Chief Minister’s tenure.

Vaddiraju further pointed out the special respect that Chief Minister KCR holds for tribal communities. “In a noteworthy initiative, the government has constructed buildings in the upscale area of Banjara Hills, dedicated to the tribal icons Sevalal Maharaj and Komuram Bhim, all funded by the government,” he said.