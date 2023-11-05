Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 5, 2023
- WEEKLY MARKET REVIEW 05-11-2023
- State govt keen on encouraging sportspersons: MLA
- Tripura Governor arrives at Tirumala
- Tirupati: ‘Akash Infinite Possibilities’ seminar inspires young minds
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Tirupati: SVIMS comes up with new master health packages
- Tirupati: Two more Master Plan roads ready for inauguration
- Jana Sena faults ministers, MLAs over drought
- Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Ayodhya
Just In
Kothagudem: MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra lauds KCR’s services for tribals
In an expression of appreciation, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra expressed his appreciation for the services provided by Chief Minister KCR in the development of tribal communities.
Kothagudem : In an expression of appreciation, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra expressed his appreciation for the services provided by Chief Minister KCR in the development of tribal communities. He lauded these efforts during his inspection of the arrangements for the upcoming ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ which is set to be conducted by the CM in Kothagudem on Sunday.
During his visit on Saturday, the MP also attended the ‘Banjara People’s Athmeeya Sammelanam’ in Palvoncha, where he delivered an address to the attendees. He highlighted the fact that under CM KCR’s rule, all tandas (tribal settlements) have been transformed into panchayats, emphasising the remarkable progress achieved during the Chief Minister’s tenure.
Vaddiraju further pointed out the special respect that Chief Minister KCR holds for tribal communities. “In a noteworthy initiative, the government has constructed buildings in the upscale area of Banjara Hills, dedicated to the tribal icons Sevalal Maharaj and Komuram Bhim, all funded by the government,” he said.