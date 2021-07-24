KTR is future of Telangana: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the party working president, Minister for IT and Municipal K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) is the future of Telangana. KTR, who works round the clock for the development of the State. In the Covid-19 pandemic situation KTR saved may people, he said.

On Friday, he conducted a meeting with party leaders, workers and Corporators followers of the KCR and KTR in his camp office at VDOs Colony in the town.

He requested to plant sapling on KTR's birthday. On account of KTR birthday on Saturday "Mukkoti Vruksharchana" programme will be organised by the MP Rajaya Sabhha J Santosh Kumar under the Green challange programme across the State. He said, everyone from the party should participate with pomp and make the celebration a grand success. He said, "I am donating fifty tricycles with my money.

He also hailed the services of MP Santosh, who is conducting the programme of Green Challenge.

MLC B Laxminarayana, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Party Office in-charge RJC Krishna and party leaders were present.