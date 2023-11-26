Mahabubnagar: Encourage youth in politics says JD Lakshminarayana

Mahabubnagar : In a noteworthy demonstration of endorsement, former CBI Joint Director JD Lakshminarayana actively participated in the election campaign for the independent candidate of Kollapur constituency, Karne Shireesha, popularly known as Barrelakka, in Bollaram and Chinnambavi Mandal on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Lakshminarayana emphasised the importance of youth engagement in politics and stressed the need for governments to create job opportunities for the unemployed. Sharing details about Shireesha’s journey, he highlighted that she is a student pursuing her degree and commended her efforts to gain prominence by uploading videos on YouTube. In addition, Lakshminarayana underscored the significance of providing opportunities to emerging voices. He expressed his support for Shireesha, citing the financial backing received from Krishna Rao, a five-time MLA winner from Andhra Pradesh.

Stressing that it is high time for youth to enter politics, he said that Barrelakka had shown the way for all those who feel elections are a costly affair. “If you have a vision and true determination, you don’t need money to enter into politics. Our political system has been spoiled due to the lack of vision of our leaders,” he said. He concluded by making a plea to voters to cast their ballots in favour of her symbol, the whistle.