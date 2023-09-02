Mahbubnagar: Foundation laid for Medari Sangham community Hall

Mahbubnagar : Excise Minister Dr Srinivas Goud laid the foundation stone for the construction of Medari Sangam community hall at Christianpally here on Friday.

The community hall will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh. While speaking on the occasion the Excise Minister said that the State government is taking care of the welfare of each and every section of society and providing necessary support for the welfare and development of all communities equally in the state.

“We are building a Medari Sangham Community hall in Christianpally with a cost of Rs. 25 lakh. The community hall is being built over an extent of 650 yards with ample space. If the support of the people continues in the same way, we will ensure more development and get more enthusiasm to do much better in the coming days,” observed the minister.

Earlier, while participating in yet another programme, the Minister distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs. 18.77 lakh to 35 beneficiaries at his camp office in Mahabubnagar.