Mahbubnagar: Pvt Jr College Management Association elects new committee


Mahbubnagar : In a significant development for the education sector in the district, the Private Junior Colleges Management Association members have elected a fresh committee to spearhead its initiatives on Saturday.
In this regard, Vijeta Venkat Reddy emerged as the newly elected president for Mahbubnagar. Additionally, Zaheer Akhtar has been appointed as a state-level Executive Council (EC) member, while Ramesh Goud and Satish Reddy now serve as district-level EC members for the entire erstwhile Mahbubnagar.
The restructuring continues with Suresh and Isaac securing positions as district vice presidents, Venkateshwar Reddy taking on the role of district general secretary, and Jagan assuming the responsibilities of treasurer. Noteworthy appointments also include Venkat Ramulu as Joint Secretary and Srikanth Goud as the District Honorary President. Under the chairmanship of Zaheer Akhtar, Satyanarayana has been elected as the District Advisor.
Addressing the gathering, president Vijeta, from Vagdevi Junior College, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her leadership. She pledged to convene a meeting with all association members. “The primary agenda will involve addressing the challenges and concerns faced by private junior college managements, advocating for their resolution with government authorities, and ensuring the delivery of the highest quality education to students,” she said. The felicitation ceremony witnessed the participation of various dignitaries, including Geetha Devi from Vagdevi Junior College, Pavani from IIT NEET Academy, and esteemed management members Kotla Sivakumar, Raghavendra Rao, Nagender, and Satish Reddy, alongside other faculty members.