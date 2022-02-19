Minister announces donation of Rs 50 lakh for Mana Ooru-Mana Badi

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh for the prestigious Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme of the government.

He conducted a review meeting on the programme with district Collector VP Gautham, MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Upender Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarkha, MLC Tata Madhu, Mayor P Neeraja and Commissioner of Municipality Adrash Surabhi on Friday.

He said that the government was planning to develop infrastructure in all the schools and develop the facilities. The government will spend Rs7,600 crore on the programme and develop 12 items.

He explained the details of programme during the meeting. He said, the programme will start at 426 schools which are selected for the first phase.