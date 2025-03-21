Minister reassures fine rice to women from Ugadi

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy assured that the state government will begin distributing fine rice (Sanna Biyyam) to women from Ugadi, as promised. The Minister made this announcement while visiting Penuballi mandal on Thursday, where he laid the foundation stone for Indiramma houses in Ramchandrapuram. Additionally, he inaugurated the construction of CC roads and drainage systems in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Ponguleti highlighted the achievements of the government in its 15-month tenure. The Minister also lauded the newly launched ‘Rajiv Yuva Vikas’ scheme, which aims to provide employment opportunities to over 4,000 unemployed individuals from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities in each constituency.

Speaking about the financial challenges faced by the state, Ponguleti said that the government is currently repaying Rs 6,500 crore every month towards the debts accumulated by the previous BRS government, which amount to over Rs 7 lakh crore. He acknowledged that some promises have been delayed due to financial constraints but reassured that all commitments will be fulfilled, even if the government has to pledge its assets. He reiterated the State’s goal of providing 20 lakh houses to the poor within the next four years.

During his visit, the Minister also addressed concerns of farmers in Ramchandrapuram who have been cultivating government forest land for years, instructing officials to take necessary steps to legalise their ownership.

Later, he inaugurated the Aviram service station in Tekulapalli village and offered special prayers at the local Peddamma Thalli temple. In Kallur mandal, he laid the foundation stone for internal CC roads, drains, and an SC community hall in multiple villages, including Ponguleti Erraboynapalli and Peddakkorukondi.