Ministers Tummala, Ponguleti inaugurate new Ankura Hospital

Khammam: Agriculture MinisterTummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Khammam MP R Raghuram Reddy participated in the inauguration of the new Ankura Hospital near Gorilla Park and Sequel Resorts in Khammam recently.

During the event, they lauded the hospital that has been redesigned with new features to provide modern and quality healthcare facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vunnam Krishnaprasad, Founder and Managing Director of Ankura Hospitals said that the hospital in Khammam has been converted into a 120-bed one in a new building with the intention of providing better facilities to the patients.

“The Ankura team is constantly working to provide healthcare for women and children of all ages with the latest state-of-the-art technology,” he said, mentioning that Ankura services are continuing in digital mode.

“Khammam branch has a 24-bed NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and an 18-bed PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit). Through them, we will provide the most critical care required for premature and new-borns,” said the MD. He said there is a 3M fertility facility at the centre in Khammam.

“The presence of this facility in Khammam will be a boon for couples seeking infertility remedies,” he added.

Ankura Hospital director Dr Rakesh Challagulla, former MLC B Lakshminarayana, State corporation chairmen Muvva Vijayababu, Rayala Nageswara Rao, former MLA K Koteswara Rao, mayor Ponukollu Neeraja, DM&HO Dr V Subbarao, Corporator Karnati Krishna, Cluster Medical Head Dr Durgaprasad, and Medical Director Sandeep Reddy participated.