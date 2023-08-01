MLA Sridhar Babu inspects flood-hit village

Peddapalli: MLA D Sridhar Babu inspected the crops damaged due to rains and to backwater in Malahar mandal in the district on Monday. He demanded the government to support rain-hit farmers and compensation should be given immediately. A joint survey to provide compensation to farmers and help them has to be conducted, he stressed.

Sand accumulation due to flooding of sand in farmers’ fields has to be removed by the government as it costs Rs 50, 000 to 70, 000 acre and small farmers could not bear such expenditure, the MLA said.

Until now the Central and State governments have not given compensation to the farmers who have suffered losses. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that karakatta are built and the farmers are not harmed. The government should take responsibility and give a special package to support the farmers, Sridhar Babu demanded.