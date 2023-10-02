Niranjan Reddy lauds TS’ efforts in rural development

State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy praised Telangana government’s efforts in their significant strides towards rural development. Addressing a gathering of over 2,500 Wanaparthy residents at Hyderabad’s Madhapur Platinum Heights on Sunday, Reddy emphasised the transformative changes brought in rural Telangana, particularly the reversal of migration trends.



“We now have a reversal in this trend. People are migrating from towns to villages,” he said at the community gathering. Reddy stressed that this notable achievement marks a turning point in the State’s development trajectory. “The government’s commitment to providing irrigation water to every acre and ensuring access to clean drinking water has been instrumental in this shift,” he stated. The newly formed Wanaparthy district has witnessed the irrigation of more than one lakh acres, boosting agricultural productivity.

Highlighting the achievements in Education sector, the Agriculture minister said Telangana is making significant strides attracting investments in education and healthcare. “The establishment of medical, engineering, fisheries, and nursing colleges, along with the development of a 600-bed hospital attached to the medical college, underscores the state’s focus on improving the lives of its residents,” he observed.

Minister Reddy also highlighted the government’s support for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, widows, single women, disabled individuals, and professional workers, through initiatives like Aasara Pensions.

The holistic approach to development has yielded results across various sectors, including education, healthcare, electricity, transport, agriculture, and employment. Minister Reddy called on the people to continue supporting the government’s efforts and urged them to stand by Chief Minister KCR who is ready to take further initiatives to sustain the progress and development taking place in Telangana’s villages.