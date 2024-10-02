Three, including couple killed in road accident

Khammam: Three persons, including a couple, died on the spot and one person was injured seriously in a road accident near Bhagyanagar Anjaneya Swamy temple at Bodras Kunta of Karepalli mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Undam Suryanarayana (55) and his wife Undam Suguna (45) of Guttakinda gumpu in the mandal were going to Karepalli while an engineer from Andhra Pradesh, Venkatesh (36), and DJ Raju of Alia thanda were going to Yellandu from Karepalli when the motorbikes on which they travelling on collided head on.

Venkatesh was working in a solar plant operated by SCCL at Yellandu. The condition of Raju was said to be critical. Karepalli police visited the spot and booked a case in connection with the accident.