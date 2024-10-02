Live
- Rajini undergoes heart procedure
- BIE to issue duplicate documents free of cost
- Woman surgeon becomes first DG of Armed Forces Medical Services
- CM Naidu for Machilipatnam today
- Will lay down pan-India guidelines, says SC
- Ongole: Senior Citizen Clubs at village-level mooted
- Huge number of people still waiting for flood relief
- Naini accuses Vinay of land-grabbing
- Mahatma Gandhi and his lesson on education
- Konda Surekha reviews Bathukamma arrangements
Just In
Three, including couple killed in road accident
Highlights
Three persons, including a couple, died on the spot and one person was injured seriously in a road accident near Bhagyanagar Anjaneya Swamy temple at Bodras Kunta of Karepalli mandal in the district on Tuesday.
Khammam: Three persons, including a couple, died on the spot and one person was injured seriously in a road accident near Bhagyanagar Anjaneya Swamy temple at Bodras Kunta of Karepalli mandal in the district on Tuesday.
Undam Suryanarayana (55) and his wife Undam Suguna (45) of Guttakinda gumpu in the mandal were going to Karepalli while an engineer from Andhra Pradesh, Venkatesh (36), and DJ Raju of Alia thanda were going to Yellandu from Karepalli when the motorbikes on which they travelling on collided head on.
Venkatesh was working in a solar plant operated by SCCL at Yellandu. The condition of Raju was said to be critical. Karepalli police visited the spot and booked a case in connection with the accident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS