Vanajeevi Ramaiah plants saplings marking 10-year celebrations of The Hans India
Highlights
Padmasri award winner Vanajeevi Ramaiah planted saplings in Reddypalli village under the Khammam Rural marking ten years celebrations of The Hans India.
Padmasri award winner Vanajeevi Ramaiah planted saplings in Reddypalli village under the Khammam Rural marking ten years celebrations of The Hans India.
RM T Mallikarjuna Rao, CO Prasad, Hans Staff Reporter PVSatyanarayana, HMTV staffer M Naghender Reddy, Agents, readers, patrons and wishers participated in the programme. Later the Hans team felicitated to Ramaiah
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story