Vanajeevi Ramaiah plants saplings marking 10-year celebrations of The Hans India

Padmasri award winner Vanajeevi Ramaiah planted saplings in Reddypalli village under the Khammam Rural marking ten years celebrations of The Hans India.

RM T Mallikarjuna Rao, CO Prasad, Hans Staff Reporter PVSatyanarayana, HMTV staffer M Naghender Reddy, Agents, readers, patrons and wishers participated in the programme. Later the Hans team felicitated to Ramaiah

