Wanaparthy: BRS Pebbair mandal head booked

Wanaparthy : In a recent turn of events, Pebbair Mandal BRS Party Mandal President, Ramulu, has found himself in hot water for violating election rules during a gathering held on October 10 in Pathapalli village of Pebbairmandal.

Informing details about the case, district SP Rakshitha K Murthy said, “A festival near the Chintala Hanuman temple in Pathapalli saw the participation of approximately 2,000 people, including the presence of Telangana State Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, who addressed the gathering during the last ten minutes of the event.”

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by BP Prasad, in charge of Flying Squad Team 1, under the instructions of the Returning Officer, on October 13. The complaint alleged that Ramulu had contravened election rules by organising the meeting. Subsequently, a case was registered against Ramulu at the Peebbair Police Station.

Ramulu, who serves as the Pebbair BRS party Mandal president, representing the public in Atty Sabha, has been charged under various sections of the law, including Section 171-B, r/w 171-E IPC, Section 26 of the Telangana District Police Act, and Section 3 r/w 7 of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse Act) 1988.