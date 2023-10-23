Wanaparthy: ‘Make K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Praja Ashirwad Sabha a success’

Wanaparthy : In a press conference held at Telangana Bhawan here on Sunday, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, along with former MP Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, called for the people to show enthusiastic support for Chief Minister’s ‘Praja Ashirwad Sabha’, which is scheduled for October 26 in the district.

Speaking at the event, Reddy announced significant achievements and developments in Telangana and declared, “We have achieved the impossible here and are reconstructing the State to benefit all its citizens.” He reflected on past doubts, stating, “Congress leaders once claimed that providing 24-hour free electricity to farmers was impossible, but we have made it a reality.”

Niranjan Reddy highlighted the government’s commitment to the welfare of weaker sections through various schemes, ensuring food security. “We have stood by these families and provided employment opportunities through our development initiatives,” he affirmed.

The minister attributed this success to careful planning and efficient execution of projects. He emphasised the impact of irrigation water, asserting, “The timely completion of infrastructure projects, especially the Kaleshwaram project in just three and a half years, has transformed our state.”

Niranjan Reddy compared the previous decades of sluggish progress to the recent accomplishments, stating, “Past rulers took three to four decades for project construction, resulting in delays and unsatisfactory outcomes.” He underlined that, with their focused efforts, projects have now been completed, and irrigation water is readily available to farmers.

Furthermore, the minister proudly mentioned an increase in pension rates, benefiting citizens. Ravula ex pressed his confidence in the progress of Telangana.