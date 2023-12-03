Wanaparthy: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy seeks blessings at Jogulamba Ammavaru

Wanaparthy : In a spiritual undertaking, the State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, accompanied by his family members, paid a visit to Jogulamba Ammavaru, a revered Shaktipeetha, on Saturday.

Expressing his devotion on this occasion, he fervently prayed for success in the election, the development of Wanaparthy, and the well-being of the citizens. He also pledged his dedication to public service, vowing to work tirelessly for the greater good.