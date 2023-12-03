Live
- AP’s behaviour led to loss of rights of AP, TS on dam: Gutha
- Villagers urge police to solve pig menace
- UAPA Charges Dropped: Relief For SKUAST Students Arrested For Celebrating India's Cricket World Cup Defeat
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 03 December, 2023
- India’s economic journey has been a chequered one since October 2011
- KPDCL to frame criminal charges against consumers
- KIMS Saveera staff saves woman with tracheal stenosis
- A Brutal Attack On Manipur Residents Shakes The Community
- No breakthrough, massive search on
- KRMB to hold a meeting on Dec 4 to decide on release of water to AP
Wanaparthy: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy seeks blessings at Jogulamba Ammavaru
Wanaparthy : In a spiritual undertaking, the State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, accompanied by his family members, paid a visit to Jogulamba Ammavaru, a revered Shaktipeetha, on Saturday.
Expressing his devotion on this occasion, he fervently prayed for success in the election, the development of Wanaparthy, and the well-being of the citizens. He also pledged his dedication to public service, vowing to work tirelessly for the greater good.
