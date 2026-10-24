Naik urges Uttam to release water to Dindi reservoir

Devarakonda (Nalgonda): Devarakonda MLA Nenavath Balu Naik has appealed to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to take measures to protect crops in the Dindi reservoir ayacut area, stating that water levels in the reservoir have depleted due to drought conditions.

He urged the minister to ensure the immediate release of water into the Dindi reservoir through the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS) to prevent crops from drying up and provide relief to farmers.

Naik brought to the minister’s attention the water shortage in the Dindi project area due to deficient rainfall and the impact of El Niño. He explained that crops cultivated under the ayacut were on the verge of drying up due to a lack of irrigation water, leaving farmers in considerable distress.

The MLA expressed concern that any further delay in releasing water could result in irreparable losses to the farming community.

Keeping farmers’ interests in mind, Naik requested the Minister to issue instructions to the concerned officials to release water to the Dindi reservoir on an emergency basis.