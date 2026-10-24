Why IMA and AIIMS are upset over Sunny Deol film’s teaser

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi have criticised the teaser of Sunny Deol-starrer Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, alleging that it paints the medical profession in a negative light and risks encouraging violence against doctors and healthcare workers. Both bodies have called for an impartial review of the content and immediate corrective action under the applicable law.

The film, which also features Ravi Kishan, is scheduled for release on November 20. Its teaser was released on Monday.

“Doctors are healers, not targets of hatred or violence,” the IMA said in a statement.

IMA Finance Secretary Dr Piyush Jain said thousands of doctors serve people every day with dedication and compassion, often working under extremely difficult circumstances.

While misconduct by individual doctors must be investigated and punished wherever proven, the actions of a few should not be used to defame the entire medical profession, he said.

Jain also acknowledged the importance of creative freedom but stressed that it must be exercised responsibly.

“Glorifying violence against doctors is unacceptable and risks eroding the trust that forms the foundation of the doctor-patient relationship,” he said, adding, “Enough of vilifying doctors. Protect those who protect lives.”

The AIIMS Delhi RDA, meanwhile, alleged that the teaser depicts and promotes physical violence against healthcare professionals.

In its statement, the association said the teaser shows the film’s protagonist carrying out severe physical assaults on medical personnel inside a hospital. It also objected to dialogues that it claimed appeared to justify such violence.

Cinema has a significant influence on public attitudes and social behaviour, the RDA said, warning that portraying vigilante justice and physical attacks on doctors as acceptable could have serious consequences.