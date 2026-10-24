Rs 7.36 crore cyber fraud network busted in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted cyber fraud network involving 37 alleged mule bank accounts that received Rs 7.36 crore linked to 99 complaints registered across India, and arrested six people, including a bank branch manager, they said on Friday.

The accused allegedly opened bank accounts using forged signatures and KYC documents procured from unsuspecting daily-wage labourers, while a portion of the proceeds was converted into cryptocurrency, they said.

The investigation uncovered 17 suspected mule accounts at the Saraswati Vihar branch and 20 at the Tri Nagar branch of a private bank.

“The accounts were found linked to 99 cyber fraud complaints registered across the country, with a total of around Rs 7.36 crore credited into them. The case came to light during scrutiny of mule account data, when the Tri Nagar branch emerged as a suspected hub for opening such accounts,” a senior police officer said.

A preliminary inquiry into one account revealed that its holder, identified as Rahul, had neither visited the branch nor applied for opening the account. The addresses associated with two other suspected accounts at the same branch could also not be verified.

The officer further said that following the inquiry, an FIR was registered on June 17 and an investigation was launched. During the probe, 17 additional accounts at the Tri Nagar branch came under scrutiny.