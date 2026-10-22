CJP Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Summoned by Delhi Police

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, despite being granted bail by the special executive magistrate's court, must appear before Delhi Police Crime Branch officials on Thursday. They have been summoned by the Police to appear for questioning today at noon in connection with the Jantar Mantar protest case. Along with them, Ajinkya Shinde has also been summoned.

It may be recalled that the Delhi Police had filed criminal cases against the CJP leaders in connection with trespassing into Jantar Mantar along with 11 others, though it was denotified as a designated protest site on October 13. They were also charged with violating the earlier bond.

Delhi Police detained all of them. While Shinde was released on bail bond, Das and Ranka remained in judicial custody for a week.

The CJP members were protesting against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and had raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Das and Ranka on Wednesday signed a fresh bond assuring that they will not give any call for protests at Jantar Mantar until it is re-designated as a protest site.

In their written undertakings, both activists promised not to commit any breach of peace and expressed full faith in the judiciary and all its instruments, including the SEM court.

The SEM court observed that the immediate measures required under Section 135(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent a breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquillity could be adequately secured through the execution of bonds, supported by the written undertakings.